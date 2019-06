Last night 10 Democratic candidates gathered on stage for the first Democratic Presidential Debate. A lot was discussed and candidates who were lesser known got a chance to introduce themselves to the world. Chris Paul gives a recap of what went down using music to describe the events. Listen to the audio above!

Morning Minute: A Recap Of The Democratic Debate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

