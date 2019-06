Have you ever been out and your friend embarrass you? Most of us have. Kym Whitley is often embarrassed by Sherri’s behavior in public. One of the worst times was when Tom brought them to the red bottom store on Valentine’s Day and Sherri ran around grabbing everything like “a fluffy family at the buffet.”

Black Girl Problems: Embarrassing Friends

Posted 2 hours ago

