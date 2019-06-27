Huggy Lowdown: ‘Where Are All The Black Women?’



Tonight is night two of the Democratic debate and Huggy couldn’t hope that none of the moderators were Black women last night. He asks MSNBC, “where all the Black women?!” But, the moderators for tonight will be the same as last night. Huggy is still interested to see what happens when the big personalities of Harris, Biden and Sanders take the stage.

Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

