Remember Sophia Grace and Rosie? They adorably sang along to Nicki Minaj’s Super Bass wearing little princess tutu skirts on The Ellen Show back in 2011. Well, Sophia Grace has definitely outgrown that tutu! She’s 16 now and I’m trying to figure out, how freakin old am I?

Mallory Posted 15 hours ago

