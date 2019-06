The movie everyone is excited to see has just started its first week of filming!

Buzz has been going around for some months now about Lebron James wanting to start production for Space Jam 2.

Now as far as cast member we do know that Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi and a few others!

Can’t wait to see this movie!

Source: givemesport.com

Kenny Kixx Posted 23 hours ago

