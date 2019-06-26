Will NeNe Leakes Return to RHOA?

1 reads Leave a comment
After rumors began to surface whether or not NeNe was coming to come back for another season of RHOA fans started to wonder!
Leakes has finally spoke and she will in fact return for season 12 of RHOA
Last season she got into a big fight with Porsha, Kandi and a cameraman for entering into her closet.
Excited to see what season 12 hold for these Housewives!
Source: hollywoodlife.com
