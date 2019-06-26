After rumors began to surface whether or not NeNe was coming to come back for another season of RHOA fans started to wonder!

Leakes has finally spoke and she will in fact return for season 12 of RHOA

Last season she got into a big fight with Porsha, Kandi and a cameraman for entering into her closet.

Excited to see what season 12 hold for these Housewives!

Source: hollywoodlife.com

Will NeNe Leakes Return to RHOA? was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Kenny Kixx Posted 23 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: