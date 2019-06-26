CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Will NeNe Leakes Return to RHOA?

1 reads
Leave a comment

Elle and IMG fashion week kick off in New York

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN


After rumors began to surface whether or not NeNe was coming to come back for another season of RHOA fans started to wonder!

Leakes has finally spoke and she will in fact return for season 12 of RHOA

Last season she got into a big fight with Porsha, Kandi and a cameraman for entering into her closet.

Excited to see what season 12 hold for these Housewives!

Source: hollywoodlife.com

Will NeNe Leakes Return to RHOA? was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 2 days ago
06.25.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 2 days ago
06.25.19
*Sigh* ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’…
 1 week ago
06.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close