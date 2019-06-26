CLOSE
The “Charlotte Mega Career Fair” Goes Down Tomorrow!

Job Fair Held For Veterans At New York's Lexington Avenue Armory

105.3 R&B wants you to join us at the “Charlotte Mega Career Fair” tomorrow Thursday June 27th at Concord Mills Mall from 10am-2pm! There will be over 1,000 jobs available, so come dressed for success, bring plenty of resumes, & get that JOB!! Don’t miss the “Charlotte Mega Career Fair” tomorrow Thursday June 27th at Concord Mills Mall from 10am-2pm! Brought to you by the Career Center Of The Carolinas, Food Lion, & Radio One Charlotte!

Photos
