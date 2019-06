Kevin Durant has decided to decline & opt out of his one year $31.5 million player option with the Golden State Warriors which will make him an unrestricted free agent! So all you Golden State Bandwagoners, I hope you enjoyed your time with Mr. Durant while you had it…..because it’s OVER!!! Hahahaha!!! NBA free agency officially kicks off this Sunday, so we’ll see what happens!

