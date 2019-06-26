Doctor In Danger Of Losing Medical License For Praying With Patients

Being a patient or having a loved one in the hospital can be a very rough time. As a family you may pray together and the hospital may even offer a service to have an evangelist visit the room as well.

It’s being reported by the Christian Post that a Christian doctor could possibly lose his medical license after praying for patients.

Dr. Richard Scott of the Bethesda Medical Centre is under investigation after a complaint was filed against him for allegedly praying and “evangelizing” to patients. The National Secular Society received the complaint in May saying he, “made a ‘vulnerable’ patient feel ‘discomfort at the use of prayer.’”

It’s also being reported that these allegations were made by a friend of the patient.

NSS said, “The acquaintance told the NSS that the patient felt unable to express discomfort and was not able to raise the matter formally or change GP practice. The NSS wrote to the GMC and the local clinical commissioning group to highlight the case and ask how the bodies intended to protect patients’ right to access health care free from evangelism.”

In 2012, Scott allegedly told a patient, “the devil haunts people who do not turn to Jesus.” The NSS mentioned that if Scott had another complaint issued again he would’ve been fired.

According to the post, Scott mentioned he spoke about faith when “dealing with people with depression or anxiety.”

NSS President Keith Porteous Wood said, “It’s an extraordinarily sensitive issue where a doctor comes on with his or her religion. And you’re a vulnerable patient, and you don’t want to irritate them, you kind of just have to take it, and actually inwardly squirm. They won’t want to turn around and say, ‘I don’t believe what you believe.’ Somebody who’s going to a doctor who’s part of the NHS shouldn’t have that problem. What if they think prayer is pointless or they just feel uncomfortable by it? I don’t think a patient should be put in that position when they’re going for an NHS treatment. I think that in a multicultural society that’s absolutely wrong. And I think it’s just as wrong if they said, by the way, I think you ought to vote Conservative in the next election.”

