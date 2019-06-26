Guy’s Gripe: Married Men

A listener sent Guy a gripe about married men who have the nerve to be upset when their “side chicks,” find out they’re married and end the relationships. One man lied to the woman and said that he was going through a divorce but she later found out that was a lie and ended it. Months later the man sent her photos of divorce papers and begged for her forgiveness. When she refused he became upset.

Jamai Harris

