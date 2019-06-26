Huggy Lowdown: The Kardashians And Trump Are Stressful

| 06.26.19
Kim Kardashian released her shape-wear line and Huggy says it’s nothing but spanx with a new name. However, that’s not the funny part. The funny part is that she claims she created the line because she struggles to find shape-wear in her skin tone….*insert laugh face emoji.* The name of the brand is Kimono and she’s now trying to trademark the word Kimono…which she didn’t create.

