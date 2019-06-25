Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming June 25 #BourdainDay

Anthony Bourdain Gets Honored On His Birthday With The First Annual #BourdainDay
Anthony Bourdain was an American celebrity chef, author, and travel documentarian who starred in programs focusing on the exploration of international culture, cuisine, and the human condition–in other words, he was (and still is) a legend.
The world lost a truly special specimen on June 8, 2018 when news broke that the iconic chef has passed away, and the wound has been opened once again today while celebrating what would have been his 63rd birthday. Fans flocked to social media in order to post their tributes to the man who always made eating and traveling so exciting, while always making sure to give different places and cultures their just due.
Along with fans of the chef, celebrities also played a part in reminding the world how special Bourdain was.
Included in this mix were, of course, fellow celebrity chefs. A pair of them who were close to the travel expert and today, they went on social media to cement Anthony Bourdain’s legacy into history by declaring June 25 #BourdainDay.
In the short Instagram video, his fellow chefs Eric Ripert and José Andrés commemorated Bourdain by wishing him a happy birthday and remembering his legacy.
A true Legend… Anthony, my Dear friend… Happy Birthday! The world wishes you Peace & Love on your journey 💙🙏🏼✌🏼🕊 🌎#BourdainDay #repost @chefjoseandres ・・・ Let’s post videos celebrating #bourdainday on his birthday…@ericripert and I are honoring him in Singapore where will you celebrate him? People of the World join us!
Now, they’re also calling on their followers to celebrate his legacy by using the hashtag #BourdainDay.
“We hope that everybody is going to be celebrating in every place around the world, and they’re going to be putting the video up,” said Andrés, raising his beer mug in celebration. “Yes, with the hashtag #BourdainDay,” Ripert said, before the group toasted their drinks around plates of food.
Following the post, thousands of fan tributes poured in through social media, utilizing the hashtag to share the impact that Bourdain had on all of their lives. One person quoted Bourdain in their post, saying, “Walk in someone else’s shoes or at least eat their food. It’s a plus for everybody.”
