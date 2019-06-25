Jeezy Enters The Tech Biz!

Shouts to the man Jeezy who has officially entered into the booming tech industry! He has formed a partnership with Technologist Freddie Figgers (owner of Figgers Communications) according to the Jasmin Brand. Figgers is the youngest African American to own & operate an independent U.S. based telecommunications company. As for products they have the F3 cell phone slated for release later this year, as well as the F-Bud earpods. Way to go Snowman!

