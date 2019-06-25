Top Of The Morning: We Lost Michael Jackson 10 Years Ago Today



Do you remember where you were when you got the news of Michael Jackson’s passing? Wendy Raquel Robinson does. She was getting fitted for the BET Awards at a seamstress’ house. Granddaughter came in hysterical but she spoke broken English she didn’t understand until they turned the TV on and when she saw it she became paralyzed. Even with the language barrier they shared their grief and cried together.

Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

