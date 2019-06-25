Seriously Ignorant News: Fake Kidnapping

TJMS
| 06.25.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss


Police received report of a kidnapping and when they began to investigate they brought in the FBI. The FBI realized the 24-year-old man faked his own kidnapping. Apparently he did it to get ransom money from a family member. Damon laughs and wonders what kind of family he has that would have “kidnapping money” just laying around.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Seriously Ignorant News: Fake Kidnapping was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
*Sigh* ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’…
 1 week ago
06.17.19
Pride: 6 Scenes From ‘Pose’ That Prove Love…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin…
 2 weeks ago
06.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close