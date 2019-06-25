Seriously Ignorant News: Fake Kidnapping



Police received report of a kidnapping and when they began to investigate they brought in the FBI. The FBI realized the 24-year-old man faked his own kidnapping. Apparently he did it to get ransom money from a family member. Damon laughs and wonders what kind of family he has that would have “kidnapping money” just laying around.

Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

