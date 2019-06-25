

Huggy watched the BET Awards on Sunday night and it made him realize he’s really getting old. He was glad to see gogo music get its shine and Regina Hall is officially his woman crush Wednesday. But, it became very apparent to him that he’s not exactly young anymore when he only recognized the host, people getting icon or lifetime achievement awards and “shorty from Black-ish.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Huggy Lowdown: How You Can Tell You’re Getting Old was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: