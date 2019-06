Researchers have announced that drinking coffee could actually help you lose weight. Studies found that coffee activates “brown fat” which keeps you warm by burning calories. You can reportedly drink up to 25 cups of coffee a day. Chris Paul tried it but says it didn’t work because he stayed up all night eating.

Posted 10 hours ago

