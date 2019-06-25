We love our braids and weaves but when it’s time to take it down, Wendy Raquel Robinson says, “the struggle is too real!” It’s so heartbreaking when someone is helping you out and cut too high on the braid and they actually cut your hair. That’s why she says “you can’t get just anybody to do it.” It’s actually one thing she misses about her husband; he was so patient and always successfully took her hair down.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Girl Problems: Who Helps You Take Down Your Braids And Weaves? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: