Tom Holland & Zendaya Talk Internet Chatter, Euphoria & Spider-Man: Far From Home

Tom Holland and Zendaya work magic together on the big screen in the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Far From Home. The first movie after the events of Avengers: Endgame, it has a giant responsibility to be great and it doesn’t disappoint. I went out to London in the United Kingdom to sit down with Zendaya, Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years one of the biggest rumors is, “Are Tom Holland and Zendaya dating” and during the press for this movie people have been doing a lot of speculation about that subject in order to get a confirmation. I’m sure there will be even more assumptions after people finally get to see Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd, 2019 when it hits theaters. I asked Tom and Zendaya what are they expecting the chatter to be like once the film is released and Tom, blushed while saying, “The obvious things.” While Zendaya gushed, “It’s there, and it will always be there.”

Tom then revealed he is excited for people to see the movie, “We make this film for the fans, and always like to think we don’t present people with a film, we share a film with them. I’m just excited for the fans to be a part of this process, we’ve all loved being a part of this process and making it and now it’s time to share it and I really can’t wait to hear what people think.”

During the rest of the interview, Tom and Jacob talk about watching Euphoria for the first time and what they thought about the show when Zendaya told them she was starring in the latest HBO show. I also asked Zendaya which high school life is more like real life high school, Euphoria or Spider-Man, she said, “It’s two different experiences and it depends on people’s walks of life.” To which Tom poked fun at me saying, You would rather elemental creature destroying their high schools? You would rather Thanos!”

The entire interview was fun and definitely worth watching be sure to catch Spider-Man: Far From Home in theaters.

Tom Holland & Zendaya Talk Internet Chatter, Euphoria & Spider-Man: Far From Home was originally published on globalgrind.com

BlogXilla Posted June 21, 2019

