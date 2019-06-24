Dyanna Williams Describes The Joyous Occassion Of When #BlackMusicMonth Was Declared

06.24.19
This year we’re celebrating the 40th anniversary of #BlackMusicMonth! Award winning broadcast journalist, Dyanna Williams, recalled the day over 250 people in the music industry were invited to the White House for a reception with President Jimmy Carter.

It was that day he declared the month of June “Black Music Month.” Everyone was filled with such joy and happiness.

Williams mentioned that this was the first time an event like that had ever happened at the White House.

She spoke about how she wants generations moving forward to celebrate this month and keep adding to it to make memories.

Issac Hamm is known as the “Godson” of Black Music Month. For over 10 years Hamm has worked with Williams to help promote the month as well as help push the culture to continue to celebrate it.

Williams continues to remind us, “Music is in the core of our DNA.” Happy #BlackMusicMonth!

8 photos Launch gallery

June is Black Music Month. Here’s a look at eight pioneers of Black music firsts…

