GET THE LOOK: Ciara’s Hairstylist Used His New Wig Line For Her 2019 BET Awards Lewk

Whew! It’s gonna be a hot girl summer. Singer Ciara brought the heat with her wet bob and fire orange dress to the 2019 BET Awards. We loved this look and caught up with her hairstylist, Cesar Ramirez, to discuss the look. Bobs are trending for summer 2019 and we love how Ciara constantly switches up her style.
Ramirez revealed, “My inspiration usually comes together at our fittings. When I see Ciara in the chosen look, I start to envision the shape, length, and texture of the hair I think would look best.”
Ciara wore a Jean Paul Gaultier dress and Stuart Weitzman heels. Ramirez stated, “For this particular look since the shoulders were so prominent, I wanted a length that would sit perfectly just below the chin and compliment the neckline. Tough and cool girl is usually our vibe.”
While bobs are trending for Summer 2019, for Black girl hair, Ramirez said, “the trends and possibilities are endless. There’s so many options today. With so many hair pieces, wigs, clip-ins, etc…you can have length one day, a bob the next and bangs at night and braids during the day.”
Continue reading to learn how to get the look with your own wig!
Ramirez is launching his own brand WILDFORM and used one of his wigs on Ciara. He manipulated one of his wigs with and created a sharp cut. He shared, “I flat ironed the whole wig to really show the angles of the cut and to accentuate her bone structure.” Afterward, he applied Dove Care Between Washes Re-Styling Milk ($4.88, walmart.com) to “give the hair an almost wet texture.” He recommended “raking the product through the sections to ensure each strand is saturated.” I’ve used this re-styling milk and revives my curls really well and keeps my hair soft. Ramirez shared that this product is one of Ciara’s go-to’s: “Ciara loves any hair product that is easy to apply and just go for curly hair since she is a very busy business woman, entertainer and mother. I’ve encouraged her to incorporate Dove’s Re-Styling Milk into her daily routine, it’s perfect for days when you don’t have time to wash but want to refresh and restyle curls.”
Another option is to dampen your hair with a mix of water and the re-styling milk. Afterwards, you’ll want to use some oil to help coat the hair. I love African Pride Strengthen & Protect 5 Essential Oils ($4.99, walgreens.com) to help give it that slick look. Afterwards, add some Eco Style Gel ($2.99, target.com).
After applying the wig to Ciara’s hair, he explained, “I tousled most of the hair to one side for an edgy, asymmetrical look and let a few sexy strands sit of her face.” Hot! He finished by spraying Dove Style & Care Compressed Micro Mist Flexible Hold Hairspray ($6.39, target.com).
This wet look is great for summer and using a wig let’s you be flexible! Ramirez discussed it’s important to maintain your natural hair under a wig or weave. He warned to “always maintain a healthy scalp under weaves and wigs.” He also added to keep the hair hydrated. You can’t just forget your natural hair. Lastly, he recommended getting “trims regularly to avoid split ends.”
What do you think about the wet look for summer?
