Happy Birthday Solange!!!

Latitude Festival 2018 - Day 1

Happy Birthday to a dope artist in her own right, the lady Solange’ Knowles! She has definitely come into her own since starting out as a backup dancer for her sisters group Destiny’s Child. Since then she’s released albums with her third (“A Seat At The Table”) being her most successful. It was her first #1 album & the single “Cranes In The Sky” won a Grammy for Best R&B Performance. She’s still making moves as her latest album “When I Get Home” dropped earlier this year. Enjoy your day lady!

