The “2019 BET Awards” Was Dope!

The “2019 BET Awards” are in the books & it definitely lived up to any & all hype! The show flowed great, the performances were on point, & Regina Hall did her thing. Childish Gambino, Beyonce’, Bruno Mars, Snoop, Lil’ Baby, Cardi B, Migos, Travis Scott, & Nipsey Hussle all won big. Mary J. Blige received the “Lifetime Achievement Award” & straight tore it down with her performance, & shouts to the Queen City’s own Da Baby who repped the Carolinas lovely!

