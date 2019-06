If you haven’t seen “When They See Us,” you will be shamed. Sybil says you’ve had plenty of time to watch it, so you really don’t have an excuse. Guy compares it to not having seen “Roots” back in the day. If you haven’t seen it please keep that information to yourself.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Top Of The Morning: You Should Keep Some Info To Yourself was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 15 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: