Back in the day, being gay was a taboo topic within hip hop. Although there is definitely more work to be done, these artists are unapologetically living their authentic lives. For example, back in 2017, Chance The Rapper‘s brother, Taylor Bennett, set his soul free by revealing via Twitter that he identifies as bisexual — just before his 21st birthday. Chance also took to social media to congratulate his little brother on his courage.

Love this man right here, through any and all. He has grown into a great man. He's got God and me behind him, he cannot fail he cannot fall pic.twitter.com/o0szrB5dBk — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) January 19, 2017

From Taylor to Young M.A. these rappers are making the bold move to be who they are, despite haters. In honor of LGBT Pride Month, check out these eight rappers who are openly LGBT and proud.

Nine Out and Proud LGBT Rappers Changing Hip Hop was originally published on globalgrind.com