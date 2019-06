Supermodel Iman, & recording artists Teyana Taylor & Ciara, grace this months cover of Essence magazine! These ladies make the “Our Tribe” issue look GOOD! Hahahaha!!! I have to say this as well, Iman knows she is still looking like she’s in her 30’s!! She has got to be one of the best 63 year olds walking this earth! Great job Essence!

