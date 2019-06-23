Forest Whitaker Stars In The New Epix Series “Godfather Of Harlem!”

Epix has dropped the trailer for their new drama “Godfather Of Harlem” starring Academy Award Winner Forest Whitaker! Of course this is about the legendary crime boss Bumpy Johnson who returns home from prison to find his beloved Harlem in a bad place. He then puts a movement in motion to get his neighborhood back from the hands of the Genovese crime family. Check the trailer out on Youtube, I’ll definitely be watching when it drops this fall!

