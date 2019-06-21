Beyonce made headlines after she allegedly gave shade to the Warriors owner’s wife on the sidelines of an NBA Finals game. The other thing that made headlines was Bey’s outfit. Most of the designers that she wore were tagged in the photos that went viral…but the shoe designer was left out. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with the designer behind the shoe, Salone Monet.

When Monet realized the Queen was wearing her shoe, she says she immediately cried and “didn’t know how to act;” which is understandable.

However when other designers were tagged by media outlets Salone felt left out, especially because “this is an opportunity that doesn’t come across too often,” she explained.

Only 1% of designers who are in department stores are women of color; so when a celebrity wears your pieces it’s huge.

Monet noticed that the typical nude heel was a peachy color that isn’t considered nude for Black women. She believes that nude heels should “match the wearers not the outfit,” so she decided to do something about it.

Her company provides six shades of nude heals, because she believes “every woman has to have a good pair of nude heals.” Visit her website here.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Inside Her Story: Finally, A Nude Heel For Black Women was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 21, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: