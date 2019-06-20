Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Had A Threesome In Her Early 20s

Jada Pinkett-Smith has been quite the open book about some of her past dealings, making for compelling content on her hit talk series, Red Table Talk. In a trailer for an upcoming episode, the host and actress revealed she once had a threesome in her early 20s but doesn’t give the experience high marks.

“I had a threesome once. I was very, very young,” she said as her daughter, Willow Smith, covered her eyes. “Like early 20s.”

The Girls Trip actress continued, “I didn’t like it. It just didn’t have the level of intimacy [I wanted]. But I tried it once and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not for me.’”

She added, “But I always think if I was in love with two people, that’s another level. I could see and join a threesome then, but I was a kid. I saw two cute people and I was like, ‘Hey.’”

Her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, replied, “[It was] a sexual experiment.”

Check out the clip of the chat courtesy of PEOPLE’s exclusive coverage below.

