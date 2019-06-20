CLOSE
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis McKinley

Rumors of trouble in paradise for Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley have been simmering for a while. Now, according to a new report, the couple is no longer together.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed her relationship to the world back in June 2018 after dishing about the new man in her life on Dish Nation. Three months later, she announced that she was pregnant with the entrepreneur’s baby. That led to an engagement in late September with baby Pilar being born this past March.

The first sign of trouble between the couple occurred last month, when Porsha unfollowed McKinley on Instagram amid allegations that he had been unfaithful, which he denied. She further fueled breakup rumors after she was spotted vacationing in Hollywood, Florida with Pilar sans McKinley over Father’s Day weekend, unfollowing him again on Instagram Wednesday.

A source tells US Weekly, there’s a slim chance of reconciliation between the two.

