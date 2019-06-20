Oh yessir!! The “2019 NBA Draft” goes down tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn NYC, & let me tell you the sports world is ready! We all know that Zion Williamson (Forward/Duke) will be the 1st pick by the New Orleans Pelicans. We also know Ja Morant (Guard/Murray State) will go 2nd to the Memphis Grizzlies, but after that it’s gonna be interesting! The Charlotte Hornets own the 12th pick, & who knows who we’ll get. Hopefully Mitch & the crew will make a wise choice. Good luck to all the teams, & Go HORNETS!!!

