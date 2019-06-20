CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

The “2019 NBA Draft”Goes Down Tonight!

20 reads
Leave a comment

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference

Oh yessir!! The “2019 NBA Draft” goes down tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn NYC, & let me tell you the sports world is ready! We all know that Zion Williamson (Forward/Duke) will be the 1st pick by the New Orleans Pelicans. We also know Ja Morant (Guard/Murray State) will go 2nd to the Memphis Grizzlies, but after that it’s gonna be interesting! The Charlotte Hornets own the 12th pick, & who knows who we’ll get. Hopefully Mitch & the crew will make a wise choice. Good luck to all the teams, & Go HORNETS!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
*Sigh* ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’…
 6 days ago
06.17.19
Pride: 6 Scenes From ‘Pose’ That Prove Love…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin…
 2 weeks ago
06.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close