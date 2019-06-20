CLOSE
Uncategorized
Happy Birthday Lionel!!!

'BET AWARDS' 14 - Show

Happy Birthday to an awesome artist & song writer, the one & only Lionel Richie! From his early days with the Commodores, you knew this brotha was destined for stardom. When he went solo, he proved those theories correct dropping classic projects (“Lionel Richie”, “Can’t Slow Down”, “Dancing On The Ceiling”, etc) & selling tons of records. He also raked in plenty of awards & accolades, & today he’s doing his thing on the hit show “American Idol!” Enjoy your day!

Photos
