Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Call It Quits

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha's Having a Baby - Season 1

Source: Bravo / Getty

Where there’s smoke there’s fire and it looks like the rumors surrounding Porsha Williams and Dennis Mckinley’s relationship are true. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta couple officially called it quits, E! News confirmed.

Fans began to speculate the couple’s demise after both Porsha and Dennis unfollowed each other on social media in May. Dennis was accused of cheating with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward, but denied allegations in a formal statement to E!.

“These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” he said.

Well Porsha and Dennis unfollowed each other again despite the new mom posting him on her Instagram for Father’s Day.

Porsha and Dennis welcomed their baby girl PJ in March.

[caption id="attachment_3027309" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty[/caption] Since giving birth, Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has been teasing fans with glimpses of her baby girl Pilar Jhena, until this Mother's Day weekend when she posted baby PJ's face on the 'gram. And she is adorable! Baby Pilar, a little star in the making, already has her own Instagram account with 114k followers. We're guessing Porsha was waiting for the season finale of her three episode docu-series Porsha's Having A Baby to reveal PJ's face. The photos were taken by Will Sterling and featured in People. https://www.instagram.com/p/BxYqnNaHsu-/  

Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Call It Quits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

