Today is one of Tom’s oldest friends birthday! The Lionel Brockman Richie Jr was born today just a few years ago and Tom has known him since they were kids. Mr. Richie (Lionel’s dad) worked on planes with the Tuskegee airmen and Lionel and Tom went to school together. They’ve been friends ever since! Happy birthday!

Hear his birthday tribute below:

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Top Of The Morning: Happy Birthday Lionel Richie was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 20, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: