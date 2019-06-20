Top Of The Morning: Happy Birthday Lionel Richie

| 06.20.19
Today is one of Tom’s oldest friends birthday! The Lionel Brockman Richie Jr was born today just a few years ago and Tom has known him since they were kids. Mr. Richie (Lionel’s dad) worked on planes with the Tuskegee airmen and Lionel and Tom went to school together. They’ve been friends ever since! Happy birthday!

Hear his birthday tribute below:

