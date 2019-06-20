Huggy Lowdown: It’s My Birthday!

Today is Huggy’s birthday! He’s so glad to be another year older and wiser but he hates that hiss birthday is so close to Father’s Day. He says since their so close people usually wish him a happy bir-father’s day. He gets one shoe on Father’s Day and the other on his birthday…he doesn’t get “separate but equal” gifts he complains. But, he says at least he shares a birthday with Lionel Richie and not Trump like his sister.

Posted June 20, 2019

