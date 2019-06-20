Black Girl Problems: You Hate Your Friend’s Engagement Ring

06.20.19
Ladies, if you girlfriend just got engaged but her ring looks like it came out of a cracker jack box…what do you say? Sherri says if her friend is given a small ring she’d tell her to squint because, “it makes little things look big.” Kym just can’t stand when her friends get all in her face with their little rings….she’ll tell them, “I seen bigger rings around a tub” to shut them up.

