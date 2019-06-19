Off The Mic: Kirk Franklin Talks About Forgiveness, The Act Of Loving Everyone [VIDEO]

Gospel mega star Kirk Franklin has millions of fans around the world.

People love him for his classic music and his energetic performances but also his honesty. Over the years, the gospel icon has been transparent with his fans about different aspects of his life. It has given fans insight into a lot of his personal life.

We sat down with him to dig a little more into who he is “Off The Mic”.

Watch the video above to learn about who Kirk is on his worst day; hear his opinion on love and forgiveness; and much more!

