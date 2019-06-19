Tami Roman Didn’t Tell Basketball Wives Cast She Got Married Because She Didn’t Know Who Would Be Genuinely Happy For Her

As it turns out, we, the public, weren’t the only people who found out about Tami Roman marrying Reggie Youngblood late.

In a new sneak peek of the first episode of Basketball Wives Season 8, which premieres on Wednesday night, Tami reveals why she finally said yes to Reggie’s proposal after being so against saying “I do” with him before.

“I finally married Reggie! Yes, your girl is a wife,” she said. “Reggie’s been asking me to marry him for a very long time and every single time I’ve said no. I thought I wasn’t enough for him. But I did some soul-searching and I realized this man loves me, I love him, we are soulmates. I finally said yes, and I’ve never been happier.”

In an effort to maintain that happiness though, Tami kept her new relationship status private, even from her cast mates, including seemingly good friend Jackie Christie. She and Reggie had a double date with Jackie and Doug Christie, and Tami wanted her cast mate to know nothing about their recent nuptials.

“Let me tell you what Jackie Christie gon’ do. First thing she’s going to do is sit us down and start asking a million questions about what’s going on in our relationship,” she said.

Tami decided the best way to handle nosy folks, like her cast mates, would be to not wear her ring and not tell anybody anything. The decision was made not because she’s worried they can’t keep a secret, but rather, she doesn’t know who, of the ladies, she can really trust to celebrate with.

“I don’t want those girls in my business,” she said to Reggie, “that’s why I don’t wear a ring, babe.”

“I feel like I don’t really need to disclose that I’m married because I don’t know who will be genuinely happy, who would really care,” she added in her confessional. “Rather than go through all those emotions and figure out who’s real and who’s not, I’ll just keep the sh-t to myself.”

It’s no secret that Tami wasn’t eager to return to the Basketball Wives cast after Season 7, mainly because of her unpleasant interactions with Evelyn Lozada and her “friends” who were close with her on-again, off-again nemesis. But she told The Shaderoom that she was returning because things had changed for the better, and she was getting her space.

“Well you know, sometimes contracts hold you to certain situations,” she said in April. “And I actually love filming Basketball Wives. I just had to make sure it was an environment I would feel comfortable in. And so they kind of promised me that, and so, contractually, I’m back!”

It also helps that she’s doing her own thing and that she has her own spinoff, Tami Ever After, premiering right after the premiere of Basketball Wives.

SOURCE: MadameNoire.com

Article Courtesy of MadameNoire

First Picture Courtesy of Leon Bennett and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Sheri Determan and WENN

Video Courtesy of YouTube, VH1, and MadameNoire

Tami Roman Didn’t Tell Basketball Wives Cast She Got Married Because She Didn’t Know Who Would Be Genuinely Happy For Her was originally published on wzakcleveland.com