Rihanna Strips in Sexy Short Film for Armani –WATCH IT NOW!

Racy as always, Armani Jeans latest spokesmodel, Rihanna, takes it all off in a new short film for the brand.

“Given her innate sexiness, strong spirit and magnetic persona, she’s the natural spokesperson for the edgy and confident Armani Jeans and Emporio Armani Underwear customer,” the brand’s site says of their new model and muse.

The New York City parking garage-shot campaign was framed by Madonna music video director, Johan Renckand, and calls on the industrial and urban theme of this season’s Armani collection, as displayed on RiRi’s terrifically toned body.

As her ‘Loud’ track ‘Skin’ plays in the background, the blond bob-sporting singer strips in the back of an old car and shimmies her way into some tight Armani jeans, before running into a sexy stranger in the parking garage elevator. This is just enough to tide us over until the video for RiRi’s record-breaking ‘We Found Love‘ makes its debut!

Click Here to watch now!http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xc4aPEnxSnc&feature=player_embedded

Thanx theboombox.com

Rihanna Strips in Sexy Short Film for Armani — Watch was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

ionemcurley Posted June 19, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: