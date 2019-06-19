Cee Lo Green Is Writing His Memoirs!

Cee Lo Green likes the sound of the “author.” The singer and “The Voice” judge is writing a memoir. Grand Central Books announced it had signed the multi-platinum multi-hyphenate star to write a book about his life to be published in 2013.

David Wild, the Rolling Stone contributing editor and television writer, will co-author the book. Singing partner Big Gipp will also contribute “insights” about Green.

“He dresses in sequined capes, performs with the Muppets and Madonna, and does 360° flips with a grand piano at his fingertips. Imagine all that outrageously unique and creative talent channeled into a book,” touted Beth de Guzman, Vice-President and Editor-in-Chief of Paperbacks at Grand Central Publishing who acquired the book.

Green is currently in his second season on the NBC’s “The Voice.” As a musician, he is part of Gnarls Barkley and the Goodie Mob. He has won five Grammy awards, including for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Song in 2012.

