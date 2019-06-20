Happy Birthday Phylicia!!!

Gotta give a big Happy Birthday to one of America’s favorite television Moms, Phylicia Rashad! As we all know she graced our screens in the eighties as Claire Huxtable (the wife of Dr. Cliff Huxtable). She has also showcased her acting skills on Broadway becoming the first African American female to win a Tony Award for “Best Actress In A Play” for the revised “A Raisin In The Sun”. She has starred in Tyler Perry’s “For Colored Girls” & Good Deeds”, & most recently the Rocky spinoffs “Creed” & “Creed II”. Enjoy your day Mrs. Rashad & keep gettin’ it!

