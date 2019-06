Tom Joyner is a lot of things but did you know he was an actor? He had a part in the Black soap opera Generations and played a gangster. He was so excited to be a part of the show but says he was “so bad” and didn’t even know how to point the gun.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Top Of The Morning: Tom Recalls His Acting Days was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 19, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: