Donald Trump officially kicked off his reelection campaign last night in Orlando and his base still loves him. Reverend Al Sharpton says it’s sad to see the “regress this country has made.” He warns that if we continue to allow trump to sit in the Oval Office, we could end up somewhere we don’t want to be.

Sharpton says that Trump appears to be “an old act that can’t reinvent himself” but some people are still entertained by his “old act.” He urges us to not “underestimate him,” because,”he’s appealing to some basic bigotry, and bias and insecurity and white supremacy;” the same things that got him elected the first time.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Reverend Al Sharpton: Do Not Underestimate Trump Again was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 19, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: