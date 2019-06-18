CLOSE
How is Bill Cosby Staying Active in Prison? By Giving Advice on Parenting and Manhood

Bill Cosby

Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

Bill Cosby is apparently trying to keep himself busy in prison.

Reportedly the disgraced TV dad is advising inmates on how to be better parents’ post-prison.

According to his rep, Andrew Wyatt, Cosby is giving up to four lectures a week to prisoners, and crowds have swelled to about 100 inmates who have joined in to hear him impart life advice, TMZ reports.

Cosby is reportedly telling prisoners in a group called a group called “Man Up” who are about to get paroled, once they get from behind bars, to re-connect with the kids and stay out of trouble so they won’t come back.

Seriously?

Cosby is also reportedly giving them insight on how to interview for jobs and he’s giving them lectures on keeping their nose clean – literally – and avoiding drugs on the outside.

 

[caption id="attachment_809656" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN[/caption] Whoever is advising Bill Cosby while he’s behind bars isn’t doing that great of a job apparently. For some reason, the troubled entertainer posted a Father’s Day message on Sunday (June 16) via Twitter that folks are mercilessly slandering as expected. “Hey, Hey, Hey…It’s America’s Dad…I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads… It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose —strengthening our families and communities,” Cosby tweeted, or someone in his camp did complete with an older video. Cosby, who is currently serving time for aggravated indecent assault in Pennsylvania, has been catching it from all sides on Twitter and we’ve got the tweets below. https://twitter.com/BillCosby/status/1140439088241217537 — Photo: WENN

How is Bill Cosby Staying Active in Prison? By Giving Advice on Parenting and Manhood was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

