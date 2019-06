Tomorrow from 10am to 2pm join 105.3 R&B at the “Community Action Health Fair!” This is a part of Community Action Week 2019 & what an event it is! Over 15 organizations dedicated to the health of the community will be present, & they’re offering FREE screenings & seminars all day! The location is at 901 North Tryon Street so come on out & join in!

