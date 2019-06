A Houston Texas homeowner watched on their Ring doorbell camera as woman broke into their home. She stole from them and then even played with the family dog, who Damon calls the dog “useless.” She even ripped the Ring off the wall and took it with her; but it continued to record.

Jamai Harris Posted June 18, 2019

