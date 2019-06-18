Top Of The Morning: Dom And Tracy Morgan Go Way Back

We all know that Dominique is seriously hilarious, but you may not know that she and Tracy Morgan go way back! They go back so far that Dominique was wearing her jeans with heavy starch early on in their friendship. Back in the 90s Morgan would let Dominique open for him every time he headlined at Caroline’s on Broadway. Over the years they’ve maintained their friendship and Dom does the best impression of him!

