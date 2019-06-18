Shaft: Samuel L. Jackson & Richard Roundtree Want Millennials To Get Rid Of ‘Those Damn’ Cell Phones

It’s been nearly two decades since the last time we saw Shaft on the big screen, and unsurprisingly, he’s still one bad mother (shut yo mouth) in 2019. The highly anticipated sequel to the classic action comedy hit theaters on Friday and folks can’t stop talking about it.

Samuel L dumb funny in the movie Shaft 😭😭😭 — . (@TooDuece22) June 16, 2019

Shaft was funny as shit I was in tears the whole time — 🖕🏾🖕🏾 (@meka_corleone) June 17, 2019

Shaft is the follow up movie to the 2000 film of the same name and tells the story of John Shaft Jr., a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, who enlists his estranged father’s help to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death.

I recently caught up with the all three generations of Shaft’s (Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher & Richard Roundtree) as they dished on playing the iconic character at in different eras, and learning from each other.

Samuel Jackson: My Shaft was an angry Shaft. By the time we get to this one and they want to turn it into an action comedy, I mellowed a bit. I let my sense of humor come out a little bit more, not as angry anymore. More sarcastic.

Richard Roundtree: I just showed up.

As for the comparisons between the millennial generation like Jessie’s and the generations before that, both Richard and Samuel had lots to say about Gen Y and our addiction to cell phones.

Richard Roundtree: I wish they’d get rid of the got damn cell phones. The entire thing.

Samuel to Richard: You like dropping dimes in phones calling your service?

RR: I don’t mind that compared to sitting at a got damn light and somebody’s on their phone [mimics millennials texting]

Does he have a point? Check out the full video above to see what else the cast had to say, and catch Shaft in theaters now!

