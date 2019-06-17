Bill Cosby Posts “America’s Dad” Message On Father’s Day, Gets Mercilessly Slandered

Whoever is advising Bill Cosby while he’s behind bars isn’t doing that great of a job apparently. For some reason, the troubled entertainer posted a Father’s Day message on Sunday (June 16) via Twitter that folks are mercilessly slandering as expected.
“Hey, Hey, Hey…It’s America’s Dad…I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads… It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose —strengthening our families and communities,” Cosby tweeted, or someone in his camp did complete with an older video.
Cosby, who is currently serving time for aggravated indecent assault in Pennsylvania, has been catching it from all sides on Twitter and we’ve got the tweets below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
SOURCE: HipHopWired.com
Article Courtesy of Hip-Hop Wired
First and Second Picture Courtesy of W.Wade, WENN, and Hip-Hop Wired
First through Sixteenth Tweet, and First through Sixth Gif Courtesy of Twitter and Hip-Hop Wired
