Happy Birthday Kendrick!!!

Saying Happy Birthday to this emcee right here, the brotha named Kendrick Lamar! I first heard about this cat on the ‘underground’ circuit, then he linked up with Dr. Dre. When he got the cosign from him, you knew he was official (simply because Dre doesn’t cosign everybody). He went on to become one of the top artists in the game winning multiple awards, selling plenty of records, & is still killin’ it right now. Keep doin’ your thing, & enjoy your day!

